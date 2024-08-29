At her Halloween party last year, Heidi Klum came dressed as a peacock. Her fans have long been wondering: what is the 51-year-old wearing this year? Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Halloween belongs to Heidi Klum: every year, the German presenter throws a costume party around the spooky festival. Now the 51-year-old has revealed on Instagram what she will be wearing this year - well, almost.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum and Halloween belong together: Every year, the "Germany's Next Topmodel" host celebrates a colorful costume party in New York around the spooky festival.

And what is the 51-year-old wearing to her party this year? Klum has now given a first glimpse of this year's costume on her Instagram account.

One thing became clear: she is sticking to the tradition of previous years. Show more

Even before Heidi Klum's Halloween party in New York this year, her fans are already eagerly awaiting the hostess' costume.

In previous years, the 51-year-old has always caused amazement when it comes to her choice of costume. Two years ago in particular, when Klum appeared as a worm, pictures were circulating on the Internet for days.

And what will Heidi Klum be wearing to her party this year? She has now given a first glimpse of her Halloween costume this year.

Klum is the star, her husband the lackey

Heidi Klum posted a picture of an eyeball on her Instagram account. She added: "I see a hint of what's to come on October 31 ... Do you?"

Of course, Klum is not yet revealing what exactly this year's Halloween costume is all about.

A few days earlier, Klum Klum had already published a short Q&A on Instagram. In it, she revealed: "I'm so excited about Halloween. It's going to be so good."

In the episode, she revealed that she had opted for "a partner costume". So Heidi Klum is sticking to the tradition of previous years, in which she coordinated her outfit with her husband, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

In other words: I'm the star, you're the lackey.

Last year, when Heidi Klum appeared as a peacock, Tom Kaulitz came to the Halloween party as a giant peacock egg. With cut-outs for his eyes, arms and legs, he sat more or less idly next to his wife and, in true peacock fashion, let her put on the big show.

