Helene Fischer has made her first investment: She will be a brand ambassador for the breakfast service "Wholey" in the future. IMAGO/osnapix

A healthy breakfast is important for a successful start to the day. Helene Fischer and Jürgen Klopp agree, which is why they have now invested in a Berlin-based company.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Helene Fischer and Jürgen Klopp are new business partners of the Berlin start-up "Wholey", which offers healthy breakfast products.

Fischer invests and becomes a brand ambassador. Fischer invests in Wholey, while Klopp also invests, but emphasizes his limited expertise in nutrition.

Klopp also invests, but emphasizes his limited expertise in nutrition. Show more

An unlikely pair join forces for a start-up: Pop singer Helene Fischer (40) and former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp (57) are now business partners.

The Berlin start-up "Wholey" was able to win over the two celebrities. Fischer supports the breakfast service financially and will act as a brand ambassador. Klopp has also decided to invest in "Wholey" after consulting with his family, according to "Bild".

Klopp said: "My wife and I want to get fit and grow old, and nutrition plays a central role in this. However, we don't have the greatest know-how." That is why he is so enthusiastic about the company, which does not use industrial sugar, flavorings or preservatives.

Wholey was founded in 2017 by brothers Philipp and Alexander Stahr and Casimir Carmer. The company's products can now be found in more than 7,000 stores.

