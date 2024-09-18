An unlikely pair join forces for a start-up: Pop singer Helene Fischer (40) and former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp (57) are now business partners.
The Berlin start-up "Wholey" was able to win over the two celebrities. Fischer supports the breakfast service financially and will act as a brand ambassador. Klopp has also decided to invest in "Wholey" after consulting with his family, according to "Bild".
Klopp said: "My wife and I want to get fit and grow old, and nutrition plays a central role in this. However, we don't have the greatest know-how." That is why he is so enthusiastic about the company, which does not use industrial sugar, flavorings or preservatives.
Wholey was founded in 2017 by brothers Philipp and Alexander Stahr and Casimir Carmer. The company's products can now be found in more than 7,000 stores.