The legendary xenomorph makes the big screen unsafe again.

"Alien: Romulus" brings new elements without neglecting the familiar. Only the dialog isn't the best.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Alien: Romulus" is the seventh installment of the popular horror franchise since its debut in 1979.

Horror expert Fede Alvarez took over as director for the first time, and the cast includes many young newcomers.

Despite its low budget, the film surprises with a gripping atmosphere and plenty of good shock moments. Show more

Alien is a classic, Alien is a cult and Alien is an obligation. After all, there have never been any really bad films about the cult monster by Swiss artist H.R. Giger. Accordingly, expectations are always high when a new film is released. Even for a long-time fan of the franchise like me.

But with director Fede Alvarez, it seems that the right man has been found to ensure that this time, too, will be a good one. The Uruguayan is not only a horror expert ("Don't Breathe"), but has also already created some decent remakes ("Evid Dead", "Conspiracy").

Together with "alien daddy" Ridley Scott as producer and a young, fresh cast (particularly strong: David Jonsson as the android "Andy"), he has succeeded in making a very coherent film with "Alien: Romulus". Alvarez demonstrates a sure instinct when it comes to staging decisive moments appropriately. Epic-looking camera shots, light/shadow games, well-timed and not too wild cuts and a magnificent interplay between sound effects and score - the 46-year-old knows what he's doing, or at least he has assembled exactly the right crew for this film.

Surprising plot twist

You shouldn't expect too much in terms of storytelling. In the Alien chronology, the new film takes place between the first and second parts. A group of young space colonists discover the wreck "Romulus/Remus" and want to borrow valuable cargo there on their own initiative. Unfortunately, not only valuable treasures are hidden there, but also the "most terrible life form in the universe". A nerve-wracking manhunt begins.

"Alien: Romulus" definitely has the potential to appeal to both long-time fans and a new, young audience. Aside from the flat characters and often superficial dialog, the film is wonderfully balanced and takes ideas from the old films to create new ideas. The film also has a charming retro feel through and through, rather than turning everything inside out and modernizing it.

If you like horror, sci-fi and action, this movie is a must-see.

"Alien: Romulus" opens in your blue Cinema theater on August 15 .

More from the Entertainment section