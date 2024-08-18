No other format combines as much Swissness and trash TV as "Bauer, single, sucht". To celebrate its 20th anniversary, there's now a best-of with declarations of love, rejections and lots of moments of shame. Judihui!

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you From August 25 at 8.05 p.m. on 3+, there will once again be 18 episodes of intense flirting on Swiss farms: That's when the 20th anniversary season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht" starts.

Once again, Christa Rigozzi and Marco Fritsche will be hosting the successful matchmaking format.

The singles come from the cantons of Aargau, Lucerne, Obwalden and St. Gallen.

Before that, there's a special goodie for fans of the cult matchmaking show: a best-of with the most beautiful declarations of love, worst rejections and toughest moments of shame from season 1, which ran in 2008. The best-of show will be broadcast on Sunday, August 18, at 8.15 pm on 3+. Show more

For me as a lover of trash TV formats, "Bauer, ledig, sucht" is like a birthday and Christmas combined.

Watching the farmers flirt across the cantons is wellness for the brain.

There's nothing to think about, just watch, smile and sometimes even feel sorry for them when it just doesn't work out.

You can enjoy peeking into the farmers' parlors - hello voyerism - and discover many beautiful spots in Switzerland where sometimes not even the Postbus can get to.

Bea and Fredy from Thurgau: they are the first couple from "Bauer, single, sucht" to get married. Screenshot 3+

And because the anniversary season is coming up, 3+ has put together a best-of of all seasons for "Bauer, single, sucht" fans.

I don't want to spoil too much, you should be able to enjoy the whole anniversary episode. Just so much to tease you: The show has been running since 2008, during which time 21 couples have married and 32 babies have been born.

