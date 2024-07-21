There is a lot to consider before flying with your pet. blue News paid a visit to the animal care department at Zurich Airport and shows you what to do if your four-legged friend is traveling with you.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 20,000 animals fly with Swiss through Zurich and Geneva airports every year, most of them with their owner in the cabin.

However, pets weighing more than eight kilograms may only be transported in the aircraft's cargo hold.

You can find out what preparation is needed to minimize the risks for your pet before and during the flight in the blue News video. Show more

Whether dog, cat or rabbit: Flights are very physically stressful for animals. You are therefore well advised not to take your pet with you on a flight.

If there is no other option, you should know exactly what you need to consider. First things first: with the right preparation, the risk for your pet can be minimized in any case.

blue News spoke to animal caretaker Marek Egyhazy at Zurich Airport and explains what is important when flying with pets.

