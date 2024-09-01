Influencer Zoë Pastelle"I didn't post anything for a month after the birth"
Bruno Bötschi
1.9.2024
Negotiations for projects have become more complicated for Zoë Pastelle since she became a mother. "Some clients don't want any connection with children because they don't fit the image," says the 25-year-old influencer.
01.09.2024, 20:58
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Zoë Pastelle is one of Switzerland's best-known influencers.
Last February, she became the mother of a son and, for the first time in her life, didn't post anything on Instagram for a month.
Negotiations for new projects have become more complicated with a baby, reveals the 25-year-old in an interview, who is currently only accepting baby-friendly assignments.
Every day, she had to remind herself to keep her hands off her cell phone. In addition to the questions from her fan community, there was the fear of becoming invisible without posting.
The reason: the algorithm often knows no mercy.
Negotiations become more complicated with a baby
And there's another problem: having a baby has made negotiations for new projects more complicated, says Pastelle in the NZZ am Sonntag. "Some clients don't want any connection with children because they don't fit the image."
Her clients are often surprised when she says that she brings her son to work because she still wants to breastfeed him in six months' time.
At the moment, the influencer, who is followed by over 351,000 people on Instagram, only accepts baby-friendly jobs. If her son can't be there, she cancels. Even if it means she misses out on "cool opportunities".
Zoe Pastelle keeps paternity a secret
Zoë Pastelle announced her pregnancy on Instagram. With a picture of her bulging naked belly, which can be seen against the sunset on a beach in Ibiza.