Negotiations for new projects have become more complicated for Swiss influencer Zoë Pastelle since the birth of her son last February. Image: Keystone

Negotiations for projects have become more complicated for Zoë Pastelle since she became a mother. "Some clients don't want any connection with children because they don't fit the image," says the 25-year-old influencer.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zoë Pastelle is one of Switzerland's best-known influencers.

Last February, she became the mother of a son and, for the first time in her life, didn't post anything on Instagram for a month.

Negotiations for new projects have become more complicated with a baby, reveals the 25-year-old in an interview, who is currently only accepting baby-friendly assignments. Show more

What does a successful influencer like Zoë Pastelle do all day long? In posts and videos on Instagram, the 25-year-old praises handbags, clothes, hotels and vegan superfoods for a fee.

Since the birth of her child last February, a lot has changed in the life of one of Switzerland's most successful influencers.

"After giving birth, I didn't post anything for a month for the first time in my life," says Pastelle in an interview with NZZ am Sonntag.

Every day, she had to remind herself to keep her hands off her cell phone. In addition to the questions from her fan community, there was the fear of becoming invisible without posting.

The reason: the algorithm often knows no mercy.

Negotiations become more complicated with a baby

And there's another problem: having a baby has made negotiations for new projects more complicated, says Pastelle in the NZZ am Sonntag. "Some clients don't want any connection with children because they don't fit the image."

Her clients are often surprised when she says that she brings her son to work because she still wants to breastfeed him in six months' time.

At the moment, the influencer, who is followed by over 351,000 people on Instagram, only accepts baby-friendly jobs. If her son can't be there, she cancels. Even if it means she misses out on "cool opportunities".

Zoe Pastelle keeps paternity a secret

Zoë Pastelle announced her pregnancy on Instagram. With a picture of her bulging naked belly, which can be seen against the sunset on a beach in Ibiza.

The picture was liked well over 33,000 times. The next day, the free newspaper "20 Minuten" cleared its front page for the message.

As a result, in addition to thousands of heart emojis in the comments, rumors of paternity quickly spread, which Zoë Pastelle has kept secret to this day and has not commented on.

More videos from the department