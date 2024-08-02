When his life comes to an end, actor Sky du Mont (77) doesn't want to be an excessive burden on his girlfriend Julia Schütz (48). Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Sky du Mont thinks about the end of his life: Because the 77-year-old actor does not want to be a burden on his family on his final journey, he has now made an important decision.

Bruno Bötschi

Sky du Mont celebrated his 77th birthday last May.

The actor feels fit, but he is currently thinking about his final journey.

"I wish I didn't grow as old as my mother," says du Mont. Show more

When his life comes to an end, Sky du Mont does not want to be an excessive burden on his loved ones.

The 77-year-old actor still feels fit and lively at the moment. He has made provisions for his 29 years younger girlfriend Julia Schütze and his three children, says du Mont in the magazine "Revue Heute".

That's why du Mont has already reserved a place in a nursing home. "I'm currently in the process", the actor continues, "of arranging everything."

Sky du Mont: "I wish I wasn't so old"

The fact that Sky du Mont wants to prepare for his final journey with such foresight may also have something to do with the death of his mother.

Chiquita Neven du Mont died six years ago at the age of 97. Sky du Mont told Bild at the time :"In the end, it was the years. She wasn't well at all. Everything failed."

She continued: "I wish I didn't get that old. All her friends were already dead."

