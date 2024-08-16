"Summer, spring, autumn, winter" - that's "Meteo" presenter Sandra Boner's favorite order of the seasons. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Sandra Boner loves the summer. "I'm a gfrörli and get cold quickly," says the SRF meteo presenter in an interview. She also explains why she doesn't want to work with her partner.

Bruno Bötschi

The SRF Meteo presenter suffers from Raynaud's syndrome.

"I have problems with my body in the cold," says Boner in the magazine "Glückspost". Show more

Sandra Boner loves summer because she particularly likes temperatures above 20 degrees. "I'm a crazy freezer and get cold quickly," says the SRF "Meteo" presenter in an interview with "Glückspost" magazine .

It's no coincidence that the 49-year-old gets cold quickly. Boner suffers from Raynaud's syndrome. "I have problems with my body in the cold."

Sometimes you can see this when she is in front of the camera on Swiss television SRF. The body withdraws blood to protect the internal organs. "Then I get white hands and cold feet," says Boner.

The effects of Raynaud's syndrome are worst for Boner when it's 15 degrees and raining, whereas eight degrees and dry weather hardly bother the SRF weatherwoman.

Boner is tired of still talking about women's rights

In an interview with "Glückspost", Sandra Boner also reveals that she is tired of "still having to talk about women's rights these days".

The SRF presenter also finds it a shame that things that are not 08/15 are still often not accepted by many people.

At the same time, she is pleased with how much has changed in recent years in terms of equal rights and "that I can work as a woman and that this is normal".

However, the TV personality is well aware that the generation before her had to fight hard for this justice and that this fight is not over, not even for her.

Boner likes to party and let it rip sometimes

Sandra Boner has lived with her family in Solothurn for years. In "Glückspost", she reveals that her partner of many years has only recently acquired a cell phone. "Matthieu can solve many things quickly and creatively."

In contrast, she could never work with her partner in a professional process, Boner continues. "I'm more structured." That's why the entire family organization rests on her shoulders.

However, Sandra Boner also lets herself go now and again: She admits that she likes to party and let it all hang out.

The SFR presenter usually invites the people she had fun with to her home the next day. "My tombstone could therefore read: 'Make the best aperitifs'."

