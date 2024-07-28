Yvonne Eisenring takes questions for 90 seconds. The podcaster talks about kissing with tongue, says what she thinks of polyamorous relationships and won't reveal her relationship status.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yvonne Eisenring takes questions from blue News editor Carlotta Henggeler for 90 seconds on a speed date.

The author and podcaster says that she can't really imagine herself in a polyamorous relationship.

And the 32-year-old explains why a dog doesn't work as a pick-up trick for her. Show more

More videos from the department