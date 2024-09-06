The story of con artist Anna Sorokin was filmed by Netflix under the title "Inventing Anna". (archive picture) Image: Sda

Anna Sorokin once made hundreds of thousands of dollars under the name Anna Delvey. The 33-year-old is currently under house arrest. Nevertheless, she will soon be allowed to take part in the TV show "Dancing with the Stars".

"I thought this was dancing with the stars, not dancing with felons."

These were the comments on social media after the US TV channel ABC announced this week that Anna Sorokin would be taking part in the dance show "Dancing with the Stars".

This refers to Anna Delvey, alias Anna Sorokin, who once swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars in New York.

The 33-year-old con artist is to compete against actress Tori Spelling, among others, in the US version of "Let's Dance", as announced on "Good Morning America".

Anna Sorokin has been wearing an ankle bracelet for two years

Anna Sorokin has been wearing an ankle bracelet since October 2022. Three years later, she was found guilty of defrauding banks, hotels and friends and posing as a wealthy heiress from Germany with the name Anna Delvey.

She was released from prison in 2021 and then arrested again a short time later because she was accused of not complying with the restrictions on her visa.

She was to be deported to her home country of Germany. In 2022, she was placed under house arrest. She is defending herself against the threat of deportation.

Anna Sorokin was the inspiration for the Netflix series

Anna Sorokin lives in New York. Filming for the TV show takes place in California. It is unclear whether the conditions of her house arrest have been changed to allow her to take part.

The immigration authority ICE did not initially respond to a corresponding request.

The case surrounding Anna Sorokin was the inspiration for a Netflix series, "Inventing Anna". The new edition of "Dancing With the Stars" is due to start on September 17 on the ABC channel and the Disney+ streaming service.

