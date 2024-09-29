Where should you go? Budget planning plays an important role for many people in the run-up to a trip. Picture: Unsplash/agent_illustrateur

Depending on which destination travelers decide on, vacation spending varies. A comparison shows: In Switzerland, an average vacation day costs 225, in Laos 11.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Depending on your destination, you need a different budget.

A new analysis shows how much travel costs per day vary between countries.

In an international comparison, Switzerland ranks sixth, but is the European country with the highest costs per day of travel.

The study takes into account expenses for accommodation, food and transportation within the country.

Laos is the cheapest place to travel - at eleven francs per day. Show more

Your next vacation is probably just around the corner. Where you travel will have a direct impact - because depending on the destination, the expenses for your time abroad will vary.

It's no secret that you need to plan a larger budget for a trip through Switzerland. But the comparison portal HelloSafe uses figures to show how far ahead we actually are: With an average daily budget of 225 francs, Switzerland even takes first place in a European comparison. It is followed immediately by Liechtenstein with 196 francs and Monaco with 179 francs.

If you put this into an international context, Switzerland is in sixth place, Liechtenstein is in eleventh place and Monaco is in 14th place.

Daily travel budget can vary depending on the person

But what does the daily budget actually consist of? According to the authors of the study, expenses incurred by travelers for accommodation, food and transport within the country were taken into account. The journey to the destination country itself, i.e. the flight, train tickets or fuel costs, were not included.

HelloSafe emphasizes that the study was "conducted on the basis of several sources", but that it is nevertheless an "estimate of the daily budget".

After all, spending ultimately varies from person to person, as everyone plans different amounts of excursions, perhaps prefers cabs as a means of transportation or prefers to dine in fancier restaurants. Depending on this, the bill at the end of the trip will be different.

The highest budget is needed for Barbados

The question remains: If Switzerland snatches sixth place on a global level, who takes the top spots?

It is the Caribbean islands and the Maldives that require a bigger wallet when traveling. Barbados leads with 293 francs per day, followed by Antigua and Barbuda with 275 francs, St. Kitts and Nevis with 241 francs, the Maldives with 233 francs and Grenada with 230 francs.

A look at the other end of the list shows which countries are the cheapest to travel to. In Laos, a budget of eleven francs per day is sufficient. HelloSafe then lists Kazakhstan at 16 francs, Rwanda at 18 francs, Ghana also at 18 francs and Mongolia at 20 francs.

