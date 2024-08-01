Michael Schanze and Uschi Köhl had already known each other for over 30 years when they became a couple ten years ago. Picture: IMAGO/Weissfuss

Michael Schanze's girlfriend died on Monday. Now the TV star talks about the worst moment in his life in an interview - and he reveals who is supporting him during this difficult time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The sudden death of his life partner Uschi Köhl threw the usually good-humored Michael Schanze off course.

The German TV star found his 70-year-old girlfriend lifeless in the conservatory of their home in Munich on Monday of this week.

Today, 77-year-old Schanze spoke to Bild about the worst moment of his life. Show more

"How are you supposed to feel when you lose your beloved partner so suddenly - sad, depressed. But I try to lift myself up by the fact that Uschi didn't have to suffer."

Last Monday, Michael Schanze found his partner of many years, Uschi Köhl, lifeless in the conservatory of their home in Munich.

The 77-year-old TV star immediately called the emergency doctor. However, despite intensive efforts, in the end there was nothing more he could do for 70-year-old Uschi Köhl.

Michael Schanze: "Uschi didn't complain"

In "Bild" today, Michael Schanze talks about the worst moment of his life.

"The doctor confirmed to me that there was no possibility of rescue," says Michael Schanze. And he continues: "There have been completely different, terrible outcomes to brain injuries."

When asked whether there had been any omens, Schanze says: "Recently, Uschi has often been very tired - quite the opposite of her usual alert nature."

In addition to her normal medication, his girlfriend had been taking a sleeping pill every now and then recently. "Otherwise everything was normal. Uschi hasn't complained."

His brother is now at his side

According to Bild, the sudden death of his girlfriend has thrown the otherwise cheerful Michael Schanze completely off course. At the same time, the TV star is grateful "that my brother Christian is by my side".

His brother Christian, who is three years younger, works as a psychiatric specialist in a clinic not far from Munich.

"He helps me, because I'm still a bit confused in my head," says Schanze, who is also being supported by his three sons during this difficult time.

Michael Schanze currently has to take care of a lot of organizational matters - such as the funeral service. "The ceremony will be held on a small scale. We have talked about a gathering with close friends, but nothing has been decided yet."

