Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi are going their separate ways after a turbulent love affair. picture alliance / Eventpress

After a long period of speculation, it is now official: Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi have separated. The presenter announced the break-up on Instagram and expressed her relief.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jungle camper and presenter Verena Kerth and singer Marc Terenzi have officially broken up.

Kerth sees the separation as a new beginning and emphasizes the psychological strain of the past few years.

The relationship was turbulent from the start, with a staged wedding and public scandals. Show more

The rumor mill has been churning for some time, but now it's official: Verena Kerth (43) and Marc Terenzi (46) have split up. "Bild.de" announced the separation first.

Kerth shared the news with her followers on Instagram: "Marc and I clearly had a hard time and have not been a couple for a long time. It's now official and we can stop the speculation." Marc has not commented so far and still has joint photos on his account.

Verena seems to see the break-up as a new beginning. She explains: "I needed some distance to regroup. The past few years have been a crazy rollercoaster ride that has taken a lot out of me mentally."

With this post, Verena Kerth confirms the break-up on Instagram. Instagram

She emphasizes that it will still take time for her to process everything. Nevertheless, she sees letting go as a "first, very healing step". She concludes her statement with the words: "I'm just happy to have my own life back."

Rumors were already swirling back in May, when Verena appeared alone at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the time, both denied a break-up to Bild. Verena claimed: "Everything is fine with Marc and me. You're allowed to travel alone sometimes. We've been seen together the whole time. Now he should work a bit." Looking back, these words now seem like a diversionary tactic. Verena does not reveal how long they have actually been going their separate ways.

At the end of May, "Bild" reported that Verena wanted to start a new life solo. She is allegedly looking for new jobs and new management. Insiders reported that she could no longer work with Terenzi as he was not showing up for appointments. She is also said to have already announced the end of their relationship to friends via voice message.

The couple's relationship was turbulent from the start. A proposal on TV was followed by a staged wedding in Las Vegas, but there was no formal ceremony. Shortly before, they had attracted attention in Hamburg after a drunken brawl in a hotel. He had a blood alcohol level of 2.2 and she was wanted on suspicion of drink-driving.

Now Verena and Marc have to sort out their lives separately. There will no longer be a real wedding.

