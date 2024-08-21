A picture from happier times: Actor Ben Affleck (l.) and singer and actress Jennifer Lopez at a premiere at the Venice Film Festival. (September 10, 2021) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Ettore Ferrari

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged 20 years ago, but then the wedding fell through. They finally got married two years ago - but now they are separating. Lopez is getting divorced.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is divorcing actor Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

According to media reports, Lopez filed for divorce at the court in Los Angeles on Tuesday (local time). Show more

US singer Jennifer Lopez (55) is divorcing actor Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. According to media reports, Lopez filed the divorce petition with the court in Los Angeles on Tuesday (local time). She gave the date of separation as April 26, as reported by "Variety" and TMZ, citing the documents.

Exactly two years ago, on August 20, 2022, the couple held a big wedding celebration on a property in the US state of Georgia. The previous July, they made it official in the casino city of Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada. There they officially said "I do" in a small wedding chapel.

They had already been a couple over 20 years ago, but it didn't last long. The "Bennifer" romance lasted 18 months until they broke off their first engagement in January 2004.

Fourth divorce for Lopez

Lopez had already been married three times before her marriage to Affleck, and she has twins from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they have three children.

dpa