The former host of the car show "Top Gear" had a blocked artery in his heart. Jeremy Clarkson has now had a stent inserted. imago/Future Image

British presenter Jeremy Clarkson had to undergo heart surgery. During his vacations, the 64-year-old noticed that his health was rapidly deteriorating.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jeremy Clarkson had to undergo an emergency operation to insert a stent following sudden heart problems.

He showed severe symptoms such as chest pressure and numbness in his arm before being admitted to hospital.

Doctors found that one artery was completely blocked, while a second was also severely compromised. Show more

Jeremy Clarkson had to undergo emergency heart surgery. The former "Top Gear" host had a stent inserted when his health "suddenly deteriorated rapidly".

According to the 64-year-old, he woke up with a feeling of pressure in his chest and his left arm felt as if it had fallen asleep.

Clarkson was taken to hospital by ambulance. During the operation, the doctors inserted a stent to allow the blocked artery to pass through again. According to the Guardian, the presenter commented on the whole incident with the words: "Oops, that was close."

Severe symptoms within one day

The emergency also took place after his vacation on a small island in the Indian Ocean. Even there, Clarkson noticed that he was not feeling well. He had to make sure his arms and legs were working - but he could barely swim two lengths in a pool.

"I was almost dead. Swimming has never been a problem for me - and now suddenly I can't do it anymore. I also couldn't walk down stairs without someone supporting me," says Clarkson. These symptoms all manifested themselves in one day.

According to the doctors, one artery was completely blocked - and a second was on the verge of being blocked.

More from the Entertainment section