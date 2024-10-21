Jeremy Clarkson had to undergo emergency heart surgery. The former "Top Gear" host had a stent inserted when his health "suddenly deteriorated rapidly".
According to the 64-year-old, he woke up with a feeling of pressure in his chest and his left arm felt as if it had fallen asleep.
Clarkson was taken to hospital by ambulance. During the operation, the doctors inserted a stent to allow the blocked artery to pass through again. According to the Guardian, the presenter commented on the whole incident with the words: "Oops, that was close."
Severe symptoms within one day
The emergency also took place after his vacation on a small island in the Indian Ocean. Even there, Clarkson noticed that he was not feeling well. He had to make sure his arms and legs were working - but he could barely swim two lengths in a pool.
"I was almost dead. Swimming has never been a problem for me - and now suddenly I can't do it anymore. I also couldn't walk down stairs without someone supporting me," says Clarkson. These symptoms all manifested themselves in one day.
According to the doctors, one artery was completely blocked - and a second was on the verge of being blocked.