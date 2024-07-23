Actress Kim Cattrall has once again denied rumors of a possible return to the TV series "And Just Like That ...". Image: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Many fans had hoped for a reunion with Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones from "Sex and the City". Now the actress has denied the rumors of a possible comeback once again.

Kim Cattrall has once again denied the rumors about her return to "And Just Like That ...".

The 67-year-old actress explained that she has no interest in reprising her role as Samantha Jones.

Cattrall previously expressed dissatisfaction with the portrayal of her character in the planned third "Sex and the City" spin-off film. Show more

Kim Cattrall has finally squashed the rumors of her return to "And Just Like That...".

On Sunday, July 21, she replied to a fan on X who asked if she would be in the third season of the series: "Oh, that's so nice, but I'm not."

With this sentence, she took the wind out of the sails of the speculation that has been growing louder and louder in recent days. The third season of the spin-off, which is currently in production, had raised hopes that the popular Samantha Jones could return.

Call for Carrie

In the first season, her presence was only felt through the exchange of text messages with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker).

In the season two finale, Samantha made a brief but joyous appearance when she called Carrie from London and explained that she wanted to surprise her in New York but was unable to make it due to flight delays.

In this scene, Cattrall's character wore a silver jacket and a red ensemble designed by Patricia Field (83), who also designed the costumes for the original series. Commenting on her cameo appearance, Cattrall said on the talk show "The View":"I just thought, when I come back, I have to come back with this Samantha style."

Cattrall has spoken openly in the past about her lack of interest in taking part in the new TV series. Back in May 2022, she told Variety that she didn't like the portrayal of her character in the script for the never-produced third Sex and the City film.

The four main characters from 'Sex and the City': Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker (from left to right). Image: Keystone

She described playing Samantha as "heartbreaking" and said it made her reluctant to reprise her role. She also spoke about the challenge of playing a character over several decades:

"Everything has to grow, otherwise it dies. When the series ended, I thought that was wise. We're not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to tie up all the loose ends. And then there's another movie. And then there's another movie?"

Samantha remains the past

With her clear answer to the latest speculation, Kim Cattrall makes it clear that Samantha Jones will probably remain in the past for good.

Fans will therefore have to be content with their memories of the incomparable "Sex and the City" character and her brief appearance in the finale of the second season.

Cattrall became world-famous with her role as Samantha Jones in the HBO hit series "Sex and the City". The actress was born in Liverpool in Great Britain.

Her mother was a secretary and her father an engineer. The family emigrated to Canada when Cattrall was still a baby. Cattrall took her first acting lessons at the age of eleven and got her first roles early on.

