Cruises are considered the epitome of vacation and relaxation. But anyone who misbehaves on board risks harsh consequences - up to and including exclusion for life. Examples from recent years show how rigorously shipping companies react.

Sven Ziegler

Anyone who violates safety or drug regulations is immediately expelled from the ship.

Even seemingly harmless actions have led to lifelong bans.

Cruises are seen as the epitome of relaxation. But anyone who breaks the rules on board can quickly experience the opposite. As the online magazine Travelbook has researched, in some cases there is even the threat of lifelong exclusion.

Responsibility for safety lies with the captain. Aida Cruises' general terms and conditions state that "violent, discriminatory, rude or verbally abusive behavior" can lead to immediate expulsion from the ship. But even less obvious incidents have had drastic consequences.

One particularly curious case occurred in Florida: a woman was excluded from all Carnival Cruise Line voyages because she had CBD gummy bears in her luggage. Although the products are legal in Germany and the THC content was even below the Florida limit, there is a strict ban on CBD products on the ships.

Fishing on the balcony is prohibited

The fun also stops when fishing from the balcony. Two guests fished from their cabin balconies in the port of Nassau in 2023 and posted their catch on TikTok. Carnival responded with a lifetime ban - for violating safety and animal welfare regulations.

Dangerous selfies are also taboo. In 2019, a passenger climbed over the railing of her balcony to take a photo. Royal Caribbean deemed this a massive safety violation and banned the woman permanently, as reported by CNN.

Another incident made headlines in 2025: A nine-year-old boy demolished a slot machine on board and got into a fight with another child. Carnival Cruises reacted - and imposed a lifetime ban on the child, while the mother was allowed to continue sailing.

Offensive noises are not acceptable

Loud or offensive behavior in the cabin area can also have consequences. One couple was also banned from further cruises after an "excessively noisy night of lovemaking". The same applies to passengers who sunbathe naked on balconies or decks and refuse to follow the crew's instructions.

One thing is clear: shipping companies do not tolerate any breaches of safety, drug or environmental regulations. Captains have the last word - and use their domiciliary rights consistently.