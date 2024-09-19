He has achieved what many dream of: former crane operator Kürsat Yildirim won almost ten million francs in the lottery and then quit his job.
Since then, he has been living life in the fast lane - complete with powerful cars. The 43-year-old has treated himself to a Porsche and a Ferrari.
But now he is saying goodbye to his Italian treasure on four wheels. Lotto-Chico has returned his "488 Pista" - purchase value 730,000 euros - to the dealer. The dealer is now to resell the Ferrari, reports "Bild.de". Does Lotto-Chico have money worries and therefore has to scrap his new luxury car with only 7200 kilometers on the clock?
Lotto-Chico: Better real estate than a speedster
Lotto-Chico explains the Ferrari sale as follows: "No, nobody needs to worry. But I've become a bit more sensible and prefer to invest my money in real estate. In the end, the car is just dead capital and costs too much to maintain. And I still have my Porsche."
The insurance for the Ferrari alone costs him 5580 euros (5200 francs) a year.
According to Bild.de, Kürsat Yildirim recently signed his first real estate purchase contract, for an apartment building. However, he had to borrow money for the seventh house: "That may have made sense, but debt is not my thing. I couldn't have that. I now want to use the money from the car sale to pay off the loan," reveals the 43-year-old.