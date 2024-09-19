Kürsat Yildirim at the recording of the WDR talk show "Kölner Treff " in September 2023. IMAGO/Future Image

Lotto Chico quit his job after winning millions and bought luxury cars. Now he is selling his Ferrari again after driving just a few kilometers. Does the former crane operator have money worries?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former crane operator Kürsat Yildirim from Dortmund hit the German Lotto jackpot in 2022. The 43-year-old won 9.9 million euros (approx. 9.67 million Swiss francs).

Kürsat Yildirim, alias Lotto-Chico, bought several luxury cars with his winnings, including a Ferrari and a Porsche.

Now he is selling his "488 Pista" Ferrari. Does Lotto-Chico have money worries? The man from Düsseldorf says no. Show more

He has achieved what many dream of: former crane operator Kürsat Yildirim won almost ten million francs in the lottery and then quit his job.

Since then, he has been living life in the fast lane - complete with powerful cars. The 43-year-old has treated himself to a Porsche and a Ferrari.

But now he is saying goodbye to his Italian treasure on four wheels. Lotto-Chico has returned his "488 Pista" - purchase value 730,000 euros - to the dealer. The dealer is now to resell the Ferrari, reports "Bild.de". Does Lotto-Chico have money worries and therefore has to scrap his new luxury car with only 7200 kilometers on the clock?

Lotto-Chico: Better real estate than a speedster

Lotto-Chico explains the Ferrari sale as follows: "No, nobody needs to worry. But I've become a bit more sensible and prefer to invest my money in real estate. In the end, the car is just dead capital and costs too much to maintain. And I still have my Porsche."

The insurance for the Ferrari alone costs him 5580 euros (5200 francs) a year.

According to Bild.de, Kürsat Yildirim recently signed his first real estate purchase contract, for an apartment building. However, he had to borrow money for the seventh house: "That may have made sense, but debt is not my thing. I couldn't have that. I now want to use the money from the car sale to pay off the loan," reveals the 43-year-old.

