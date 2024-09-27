Maggie Smith has died. (Archive photo) Andy Rain/epa/dpa

British acting icon Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maggie Smith, British actress, has died at the age of 89.

Smith was best known in recent years for her roles in "Downton Abbey" and "Harry Potter".

The actress was honored with numerous awards for her performances - including two Oscars. Show more

British actress Maggie Smith, also known as Dame Margaret Natalie Smith, has died at the age of 89. This was reported by the British news agency PA, citing her family.

Smith left her mark on the world of film and theater for decades. She was best known in recent years for her role as Violet Crawley in the British series "Downton Abbey" and as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films.

Maggie Smith has been honored with numerous awards for her performances, including two Oscars, four Emmys, five BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globes, a Tony Award and nominations for six Laurence Olivier Awards. Smith was one of the few artists to win the Triple Crown of Acting.

Maggie Smith was known for her sharp wit in comedic roles. Her career on stage and screen spanned seven decades. She was considered one of Britain's best-known and most prolific actresses.