Comedian Manu Burkart and his wife Michèle like to have fun - and the couple are always posting videos to this effect. In the latest clip, one of their three children plays the leading role for once - in the traffic garden.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manu Burkart from Cabaret Divertimento is also hilarious as a family man.

The comedian and his wife Michèle regularly post videos from their private lives on social media.

In the latest clip, one of their three children plays along - and ends up being warned by his father in the specially constructed traffic garden. Show more

Manu Burkart from Cabaret Divertimento and his wife Michèle are also always up for a bit of fun in their private lives: The couple regularly post funny videos on social media.

This week, the 46-year-old comedian has posted a funny video on LinkedIn drawing attention to the fact that Swiss customs officers are currently so busy.

Manu Burkart builds a traffic garden

The unconventional clip shows Manu Burkart using a pressure washer to create a traffic garden on the forecourt of his house - including a traffic circle.

Shortly afterwards, Manu Burkart and one of his three children are each riding a scooter on the freshly sprayed road.

But then Junior seems to get a little rebellious: As a result, his father pulls his son out of traffic.

Michèle Burkart can no longer contain her laughter

"Our 🇨🇭 border officials are currently dealing with all kinds of sneaky smugglers again. Let's not even talk about the traffic offenders 😇🙄", writes the comedian in the accompanying video.

However, Manu Burkart seems to be a very friendly officer. Despite his son's apparent misconduct, he lets him off without a fine.

"I'll turn a blind eye again," says the comedian at the end of the video, while in the background his wife Michèle (who is on camera) can almost hold in her laughter.

