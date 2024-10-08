Mark Zuckerberg has given his wife Priscilla Chan a special gift: he had a Porsche Cayenne converted into a minivan. Picture: Keystone

Mark Zuckerberg tries his hand at car design. The Facebook founder designed a minivan based on the Porsche Cayenne for his wife Priscilla Chan - with 650 hp and a sliding door.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, wanted to give his wife a special present.

The meta boss had a Porsche Cayenne turned into a minivan.

The significantly longer vehicle was fitted with a motorized sliding door on the rear seats that opens to the rear. A "boost mode" is also to be installed in the new family car. Show more

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has had a Porsche Cayenne converted into a minivan for his wife Priscilla Chan. What at first glance looks more like a stretch limousine is to be the new family car.

"Priscilla wanted a minivan," writes Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram. "So I designed something that I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan."

The new car is said to feature a "boost mode"

The significantly longer vehicle was given a motorized sliding door at the rear seats that opens to the rear.

Porsche sells the Cayenne Turbo GT with engines with up to 650 hp. Priscilla Chan noted that a "boost mode" had also been installed in her family car for additional acceleration.

Presumably for when she is running late to drop the children off at school, she joked. The couple have three daughters aged between one and eight.

The Cayenne, which Porsche sells in the USA at a list price of over 200,000 dollars, was converted by West Coast Customs in Los Angeles.

Tuning in a famous workshop

The workshop became internationally known primarily through the MTV series "Pimp my Ride". Mark Zuckerberg did not provide any details about the cost in his Instagram post.

What he did reveal, however: He himself got himself a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring in the same "chalk" color.

According to estimates by the financial service Bloomberg, the Facebook founder is currently the second richest person in the world after Elon Musk with a fortune of 211 billion dollars. It mainly consists of shares in the Facebook group Meta and the value fluctuates with the share price.

More videos from the department

dpa