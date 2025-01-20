Who will host the ESC 2025? Michelle Hunziker already on her way - statement by Hazel Brugger makes you sit up and take notice
Sven Ziegler
20.1.2025
Michelle Hunziker's Instagram post has fueled speculation about her hosting the ESC 2025. The 47-year-old is on her way to Switzerland, where the presentation team will be officially presented today at 3 pm.
11.28 am
What is Hazel Brugger hinting at here?
Is Hazel Brugger also taking on a job as a presenter? She at least hints at this cryptically in her podcast, as initially reported by "Blick". "Maybe, depending on when you hear this, you've already heard the news," says Brugger.
Brugger, who grew up in Zurich, now lives in Frankfurt and is known throughout the German-speaking world. She can be seen on various TV shows and also hosts events. This is another reason why she is considered one of the favorites for the job as ESC host.
10.18 a.m.
Michelle Hunziker on her way to Switzerland
Speculation surrounding the host of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel is gathering pace. This afternoon, it will be announced who will host the prestigious competition. An Instagram post by Michelle Hunziker fuels the rumors further.
"I'm traveling to Switzerland for ...?" - the 47-year-old TV presenter asks this question in her Instagram story as she appears on the train. In her hand, she is holding papers that could look like preparation documents. Many fans suspect that Hunziker is on her way to Basel to be introduced as the presenter of ESC 2025.
10.10 a.m.
Who will host the ESC?
Melanie Winiger, Jennifer Bosshard and Hazel Brugger or rather the trio of Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Sven Epiney? Rumors are swirling around the ESC moderation team.
On Monday afternoon, the organizers will reveal the secret and announce the names of this year's ESC hosts. SRF presenter Joel Grolimund will host the event at the Frank O. Gehry Auditorium in Basel.
Those responsible will also provide insights into ticket sales, the public value projects and the supporting program of the "Arena plus".blue News will be on site in Basel.
In the ticker you will be there live when the secret of the Swiss ESC hosts is revealed. You can also follow the official part of the media event in the stream from 3 pm
Names of potential candidates to host the world's biggest music competition have been circulating for weeks. Michelle Hunziker is being touted as the favorite. Born in Bern, she has already proven several times in her career that she is very familiar with major international events.
The secret will be revealed today at 3 pm. blue News will report live from Basel and reveal who will take to the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest in the St. Jakobshalle.