Will Hazel Brugger be an ESC host? (archive picture) KEYSTONE/DPA/HANNES P ALBERT

Is Hazel Brugger also taking on a job as a presenter? She at least hints at this cryptically in her podcast, as initially reported by "Blick". "Maybe, depending on when you hear this, you've already heard the news," says Brugger.

Brugger, who grew up in Zurich, now lives in Frankfurt and is known throughout the German-speaking world. She can be seen on various TV shows and also hosts events. This is another reason why she is considered one of the favorites for the job as ESC host.