Mike Müller goes on tour with Circus Knie. Zirkus Knie

Circus Knie is bringing a mixture of acrobatics, humor and technology to Swiss cities in 2025. From March 7, the tour will feature international artists - and the comeback of Mike Müller and Viktor Giacobbo.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mike Müller performs again - in Zurich, Bern and Lucerne together with Viktor Giacobbo.

The Kinetic Balls create fascinating light effects that make the circus ring shine in new splendor.

The show begins on March 7 in Rapperswil and takes the circus to 24 cities throughout Switzerland. Show more

Circus Knie starts its 2025 tour in a few weeks and promises a show full of innovation, humor and magic. From March 7, the traditional circus will be touring Switzerland and will once again feature international talent, technical highlights and prominent guest appearances, as Circus Knie writes in a press release.

A special highlight of this year's tour is the return of Mike Müller (61) to the circus ring. He will even be performing together with Viktor Giacobbo (72) in Zurich, Bern and Lucerne. Géraldine Knie, artistic director of the circus, is delighted: "Viktor and Mike are the greatest for me, and I am incredibly happy that they will be performing together once again at Circus Knie."

The rest of the program also promises a varied spectacle: illusionist Vincent Vignaud will amaze audiences with his magic tricks. International artists from Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and South America will present breathtaking acrobatics, including Duo Acero with mast acrobatics and Troupe Skokov, who will provide thrills with their swing acrobatics.

Technical innovations and family tradition

A special technical highlight of the new show are the Kinetic Balls - moving lights under the circus dome that create impressive scenographies. At the same time, Circus Knie remains true to its roots: the young generation of the Knie family, including Ivan (23), Chanel (13) and Maycol Knie Jr. (6), present emotional equestrian performances. "The interplay of tradition and innovation makes our shows unique," explains Géraldine Knie.

Following the success of the anniversary year 2019, Mike Müller brings new sketches to the stage, while the Mexican clown Chistirrin is set to win the hearts of the audience with classic humor.

The tour begins in Rapperswil and takes the circus through 24 cities. Advance sales on knie.ch are already in full swing. Looking back, Géraldine Knie expresses her gratitude in the press release for the support of the audience and the commitment of her team. "We can only put on shows like this thanks to our loyal audience and a great team. I am already looking forward to many magical moments during the 2025 tour."