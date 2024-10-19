The incident took place on board the "MSC Seascape". MSC

A mother and her son attack a man on board a cruise ship. The shipping company then throws the son off the ship - the mother is allowed to continue her journey for the time being.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mother and her son attacked a senior citizen on a cruise.

The argument took place in the ship's theater.

As a result of the attack, Dylan R. had to leave the ship in Jamaica, while his mother was allowed to continue the journey.

It was only on her return to Miami a week later that Kelli Lyn R. was arrested for assault. Show more

On a cruise on the "MSC Seascape" in early October, a violent incident apparently occurred in which a mother and her son allegedly attacked a 65-year-old passenger.

As can be seen on a surveillance video, Kelli Lyn R.* allegedly punched the man. Her son Dylan R.* is also said to have struck him several times. The argument took place in the ship's theater, but the exact trigger remains unclear.

Kelli R. was arrested after the incident. Miami Center of Correction

As a result of the attack, Dylan R. had to leave the ship in Jamaica, while his mother was allowed to continue her journey. Kelli Lyn R. was not arrested until she returned to Miami a week later. She now has to answer for assault.

Exact background still unclear

According to US media reports, Kelli Lyn R. is no longer in custody. Her whereabouts are currently unknown and the question of what happened to her son in Jamaica also remains unanswered.

Leaving the ship due to such excessive behavior is rare on cruises. MSC Cruises has not yet commented on the incident and the circumstances surrounding the violence on board remain under investigation.

* Name known