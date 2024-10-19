On a cruise on the "MSC Seascape" in early October, a violent incident apparently occurred in which a mother and her son allegedly attacked a 65-year-old passenger.
As can be seen on a surveillance video, Kelli Lyn R.* allegedly punched the man. Her son Dylan R.* is also said to have struck him several times. The argument took place in the ship's theater, but the exact trigger remains unclear.
As a result of the attack, Dylan R. had to leave the ship in Jamaica, while his mother was allowed to continue her journey. Kelli Lyn R. was not arrested until she returned to Miami a week later. She now has to answer for assault.
Exact background still unclear
According to US media reports, Kelli Lyn R. is no longer in custody. Her whereabouts are currently unknown and the question of what happened to her son in Jamaica also remains unanswered.
Leaving the ship due to such excessive behavior is rare on cruises. MSC Cruises has not yet commented on the incident and the circumstances surrounding the violence on board remain under investigation.