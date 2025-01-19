In addition to winter clothes, blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira recently found one of her favorite treasures in the attic: the diaries from her youth. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

In her youth, the blue News columnist kept a diary. She recently took a trip back in time with her written memories and realized that some topics have remained the same to this day.

I spent last Christmas in Switzerland. Not only did I enjoy family, friends, cheese and snow flurries, but I also used the time to rummage through the attic in my mother's house.

In addition to winter clothes (thankfully), I also found long-forgotten toys from my childhood (hello, "Crazy Labyrinth") and one of my favorite treasures:

A banana box full of emotions, experiences and memories put into words. My diaries. There are eleven of them, I started the first one when I was eight years old and wrote the last entries sometime in my early 20s.

With each page, I delved deeper into the past

The first diary is adorned with a laughing clown, at some point I covered the notebooks with stickers or posters from "Bravo", some have a lock on them, others have a velvet ribbon wrapped around them.

I sat on the floor in the attic and turned and turned, diving deeper into my own past with every page.

I laughed at some of the expressions: I had totally blocked out (probably for good reason) the fact that I used the word "götz" excessively when I was 13.

It meant "bad" and "uncool". And of course, due to my teenage years, a lot of things were absolutely "götz" back then.

I found movie tickets and a phone card that I used to secretly call my crush in the phone booth, only to hang up again as soon as someone answered.

I read about quarrels and reconciliations with my girlfriends, about arguments and vacations with my parents and my sister.

The exciting thing was that all the entries reminded me of how I had felt back then, an emotional journey through time. I read about the break-up of my first great love and my heart immediately hurt again and anger flared up.

He had left me when I had visited him during his language study trip to New Zealand. Goetz!

I've been writing a diary again for a year now

The writing has changed again and again over the years, just like me. Reading every line I wrote between the ages of 13 and 18, I felt how busy that time was, how curious and hungry I was for life, and at the same time I had no idea who I was and what it was all about.

At some point, I put the books back in the box and resolved to make the diaries my required reading when my children stumble through puberty one day. As a reminder of how torn I felt during this time and how annoying my parents were.

I've been writing a diary again for a year now. It started by chance. There's always a notebook on my desk where I jot down article ideas, record research or simply write down a word that comes to mind.

At some point, however, I started writing down thoughts that were bothering me, banal and exciting things from my life and one thing in particular: feelings that were overwhelming me.

It's good to put the chaos in my head into words

I realized again how good it is for me to put the chaos in my head into words. Naming vague perceptions exactly, admitting unpleasant truths and simply emptying my brain without having to talk to anyone.

I often only realize what's actually going on in my head after writing. It's like reading an instruction manual for myself.

I now have two notebooks on my desk. One is for work, the other is my diary. There's no lock on it and no boy band stickers.

Just like back then, some entries describe daily life, both pleasant and annoying. Sometimes I scribble down with anger in my stomach what I find "götz".

And now and again, just like back then, I struggle with the really big questions: Who am I and what is all this actually about?

