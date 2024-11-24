Lawyer Björn (Tom Schilling) knows only too well that Godfather Dragan (Sascha Geršak, right) is no joke. Picture: Netflix / Julia Terjung

Between fortune cookie wisdom and mafia gangsters: In the Netflix series "Mindful Murder", a lawyer tries to reconcile his work-life balance between everyday family life and a gang war.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you When mafia lawyer Björn Diemel tries to find a better work-life balance with the help of a mindfulness coach, he discovers some amazing coping strategies - including murder.

"Put on a smile in tense situations and feel how it relieves the tension": there is plenty of wise advice like this to be heard in the new Netflix series "Mindful Murder"

"Mindful Murder" is an easy-to-consume one that energetically pushes open the door to a second season at the end. Show more

"If you stand in front of a door and wait, you stand in front of a door and wait. If you're arguing with your wife, you're arguing with your wife. That is mindfulness."

The eight-part series, which is based on the bestseller by Carsten Dusse, contrasts the esoteric recommendations of the calm coach Breitner (Peter Jordan) with the anything but relaxed everyday life of mafia lawyer Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling).

Thanks to his client, he has to deal with a clientele whose patience is shorter than the pin of their hand grenade.

Drugs, prostitutes and human trafficking

Dragan (Sascha Geršak) runs his mafia empire, including drugs, prostitutes and human trafficking, with a firm hand and a penchant for choleric outbursts. It is precisely one of these that threatens to blow up in the impulsive godfather's face:

Not only did Dragan set fire to a business opponent, but he also beat him to death with a metal rod in front of a bus full of schoolchildren.

Dragan ignores the fact that the evidence could not be clearer - after all, Diemel the lawyer has solved every one of his problems.

Stressful job and dubious clients

Björn Diemel's seemingly hopeless professional situation is also accompanied by a tricky private situation. His wife Katharina (Emily Cox) has had enough of his stressful job and his dubious clients.

Diemel ends up in a hotel, which is not going to change until he frees up more time for his family, especially his daughter Emily (Pamuk Pilavci).

After all, thanks to his mindfulness trainer Breitner, lawyer Diemel creates time-outs from his job by means of "time islands" - and thus exacerbates his problems. Especially when he takes the motto "I don't have to do what I don't want to do" quite literally and gets rid of Dragan.

A game of hide-and-seek ensues, as Diemel naturally has to keep the godfather alive in front of his business partners and appease the inquisitive policewoman Nicole (Britta Hammelstein).

Björn (Tom Schilling) learns important life lessons from Coach Breitner (Peter Jordan, left). Picture: Netflix / Julia Terjung

Marc Hosemann, who, unlike in his popular role as a dorky supermarket manager in the sitcom "The Discounters", appears in the Netflix eight-parter as an easily irritable hothead with mafia leadership ambitions, is particularly impressive here.

"Mindful Murder" is easy-to-consume TV fun

Lead actor Tom Schilling also seems to be tailor-made for his role. With clever rhetorical dodges, he constantly puts police officers, opponents and professional criminals in checkmate.

He equally masters the balancing act between the bloody chopping up of Dragan's remains and the loving treatment of the series' daughter Emily.

This makes "Achtsam Morden" an easily consumable, albeit rather unsurprisingly fun series that energetically opens the door to a second season at the end. This can then be a little more grotesque, black-humorous and consistent - David Schalko ("Braunschlag") sends his regards.

