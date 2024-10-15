Günther Jauch is looking forward to the special edition of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with mixed feelings. RTL/Guido Engels

Günther Jauch has been welcoming contestants to "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" for a quarter of a century. Ahead of the anniversary, the presenter reveals his worst fear for the upcoming anniversary show - and blasphemes about "show-offs" on the quiz show.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Günther Jauch celebrates the 25th anniversary of his quiz show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" and recalls that he initially had little interest in presenting the show.

Despite the anniversary, Jauch does not want to be the center of attention and jokes about possible surprises in the special edition.

He enjoys humorously challenging self-confident candidates who fail early on. Show more

A milestone for Günther Jauch: on Thursday, the presenter celebrates the 25th anniversary of his quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". There's no question that it's hard to imagine the RTL show without the charismatic 68-year-old.

Yet Jauch initially had "no desire to take over a quiz show", as he revealed in an interview with "Antenne Bayern": "Quiz had completely fallen out of favor. Nobody was interested anymore. It was such a sixties and seventies phenomenon on German television."

But as we all know, things turned out differently, and Jauch became the most popular quizmaster in Germany. Despite his special anniversary, he doesn't really want to be the center of attention now - special edition or not.

"The worst thing might be that a big cake with a huge 25 is brought in and a mixture of Verona Pooth and Evelyn Burdecki jumps out of it and I don't know what her name is," joked Jauch.

Jauch settles accounts with "show-offs" on "Who wants to be a millionaire?"

He could probably not hope for a normal show: "They have their own ideas now. I'm already afraid."

Meanwhile, overly self-confident candidates still have to watch out in the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" studio. "There's no better feeling than when some braggart sits in there, declares in the opening phrase that he actually knows everything and that everyone else would have attested to that, and then he's already at a loss with the first five questions," says Jauch in the interview. "So in that respect, of course, these are also very nice moments, even if it doesn't end so funny for the candidate."

More from the Entertainment section