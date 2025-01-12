"But I can last longer at parties": actress Tina Ruland has been giving up alcohol completely for some time. Picture: IMAGO/eventfoto54

Tina Ruland gave up alcohol for a month for a TV documentary - and enjoyed her abstinence. Now the 58-year-old actress has spoken about her cool experiences as a non-drinker.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After actress Tina Ruland was not allowed to drink alcohol for four weeks for the TV documentary "Alcohol Detox - The Challenge", she has since given it up completely.

The alcohol-free month " Dry January" is in vogue. More and more people are joining in.

According to Ruland, she feels clearer and more alert without high spirits, and she also sleeps much better. "But I last longer at parties." Show more

"I don't drink a drop anymore." German actress Tina Ruland, who was last seen alongside Til Schweiger in "Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil", has sworn off alcohol.

The initial spark for her abstinence, says the 58-year-old in "Bild",was the documentary "Alcohol Detox - The Challenge" (January 13 and 14, both 9 p.m., NDR).

Together with singer and beer ambassador Steffi Landerer, presenter Seraphina Kalze and influencer Sandra Lambeck, Ruland initially gave up high-proof drinks for four weeks.

Tina Ruland lasts longer at parties without alcohol

The alcohol-free month "Dry January" is in vogue. More and more people are joining in. But how difficult is it really to give up alcohol for a few weeks? And what are the benefits?

For Tina Ruland, the alcohol-free month felt so good that she has stuck with it ever since the TV documentary was made.

According to the actress, she feels much clearer and more alert without alcohol, and she also sleeps much better. "But I can last longer at parties."

"Now I can no longer drink men to myself"

In the past, Ruland "drank alcohol on average three times a week". Fortunately, she has never had any really bad experiences as a result of drinking.

"When I was young, I once woke up after a one-night stand and knew where I was, but thought: I could have done without that," says the 2022 jungle camp participant, looking back self-critically on her alcohol consumption.

But does giving it up also have disadvantages? "Now I can no longer drink the men to myself," says Tina Ruland in Bild and laughs.

"Without alcohol, you simply can't drink yourself anything nice anymore. Neither problems nor stupid situations. I have to deal with reality a lot more now."

More videos from the department