The new season of "Tschugger" will soon be showing on Swiss television. Picture: SRF

The fourth season of "Tschugger" will first be released in Swiss cinemas in October. Only then can the successful series from Valais be seen on SRF. It is to be the last season of the cult series.

Tobias Benz

The fourth and, for the time being, last season of the successful Swiss series "Tschugger" will be released in October .

The comedy about the Valais police officer Bax will first be shown in Swiss cinemas in October and will also be shown again on Swiss television SRF and Play Suisse from November.

The new season will revolve around a sprayer case and a charred corpse, SRF revealed on Instagram

"Tschugger" fans can look forward to the fourth season of the Valais TV series "Tschugger" starting on October 10.

"'Tschugger' enters the grand finale. The fourth and, for the time being, final season will once again offer great entertainment in the style of the first three seasons," writes SRF Swiss Television in a press release.

Bax (David Constantin, right) and Pirmin (Dragan Vujić) will soon have to save Valais again. Image: SRF

The eccentric Valais police officer Bax will only be hunting criminals on the big screen in cinemas for the time being.

"Tschugger - der lätscht Fall" at the Zurich Film Festival

According to SRF, "Tschugger - der lätscht Fall" will celebrate its premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. The TV series will then be shown exclusively on the big screen for six weeks.

The five episodes of the fourth season will then be broadcast on SRF and Play Suisse in November. After that, according to those responsible, the cult series will apparently come to an end - at least for the time being.

"Tschugger" to support the Swiss cinema market

SRF reveals the plot of the new "Tschugger" season: "While police officers Bax and Pirmin have to deal with a simple sprayer case, the rest of the department has to solve the case of a charred corpse. Little do they know that the Valais - and indeed the whole world - is soon facing a much bigger catastrophe."

Baptiste Planche, Head of Fiction at SRF, explains on the industry portal persoenlich.com why the series will initially only be shown on the big screen in October: "There have already been a few 'binging nights' of the series in Swiss cinemas in previous seasons. These have always been very well received by audiences. The cinema release of 'Tschugger 4' is an iconic icing on the cake of this success story."

He continues: "We are delighted to be able to offer the many fans a very special cinema experience and support the Swiss cinema market."

