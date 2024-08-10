"Tschugger" fans can look forward to the fourth season of the Valais TV series "Tschugger" starting on October 10.
"'Tschugger' enters the grand finale. The fourth and, for the time being, final season will once again offer great entertainment in the style of the first three seasons," writes SRF Swiss Television in a press release.
The eccentric Valais police officer Bax will only be hunting criminals on the big screen in cinemas for the time being.
"Tschugger - der lätscht Fall" at the Zurich Film Festival
According to SRF, "Tschugger - der lätscht Fall" will celebrate its premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. The TV series will then be shown exclusively on the big screen for six weeks.
The five episodes of the fourth season will then be broadcast on SRF and Play Suisse in November. After that, according to those responsible, the cult series will apparently come to an end - at least for the time being.
"Tschugger" to support the Swiss cinema market
SRF reveals the plot of the new "Tschugger" season: "While police officers Bax and Pirmin have to deal with a simple sprayer case, the rest of the department has to solve the case of a charred corpse. Little do they know that the Valais - and indeed the whole world - is soon facing a much bigger catastrophe."
Baptiste Planche, Head of Fiction at SRF, explains on the industry portal persoenlich.com why the series will initially only be shown on the big screen in October: "There have already been a few 'binging nights' of the series in Swiss cinemas in previous seasons. These have always been very well received by audiences. The cinema release of 'Tschugger 4' is an iconic icing on the cake of this success story."
He continues: "We are delighted to be able to offer the many fans a very special cinema experience and support the Swiss cinema market."