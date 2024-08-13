Just a few weeks ago, Patrice Aminati reported that her cancer had spread to several organs. Now her husband has given an update: the metastases have fortunately disappeared. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

After difficult months, there is finally good news: Patrice Aminati, the wife of ProSieben presenter Daniel Aminati, has reached a milestone in her fight against skin cancer.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A few weeks ago, Patrice Aminati reported that her skin cancer had spread to several organs.

Now her husband, ProSieben presenter Daniel Aminati, gave a health update on his Instagram account.

The metastases have disappeared. Show more

A tough time lies behind ProSieben presenter Daniel Aminati, his daughter and, above all, his wife Patrice. The 29-year-old had to deal with the shock diagnosis of skin cancer.

After several setbacks, there is now good news to report. Daniel Aminati shared it on his Instagram account on Monday.

In the post, the 50-year-old recalls his second cancer treatment, which began on February 12. It was an "immunotherapy by infusion".

And now the great relief: "Almost exactly six months later, Patrice is finally free of metastases."

"What a wonderful, strong little family you are"

The photos and video clips show the visibly relaxed family on vacation in the Thuringian Forest. The message: daughter Charly (1) is the center of attention after many hard months full of worry.

And she may soon no longer be alone there. "We'll be back," Daniel Aminati concludes his post with a meaningful hint, "maybe then, God willing, with child number two."

The Aminatis received a lot of encouragement in the comments column, including from SAT.1 presenter Marlene Lufen, who wrote: "I'm so happy for you! What a wonderful, strong little family you are."

