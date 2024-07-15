Patrice Aminati can laugh again, her cancer treatment is working. instagram/patrice.eva

Patrice Aminati can have hope again - the 29-year-old influencer's cancer treatment is working. A large metastasis on her stomach has disappeared, she writes on Instagram.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencer Patrice Aminati is delighted that a large metastasis on her stomach has disappeared thanks to a new therapy.

She has made her battle with black skin cancer and the development of metastases public, which has brought both highs and lows.

Despite the challenges, she now feels hopeful and sees light on the horizon of her treatment. Show more

After Patrice Aminati announced in March that new metastases had appeared in her lungs, she can now rejoice again.

The 29-year-old influencer has now announced that a large metastasis on her stomach has disappeared thanks to a new therapy. The hope of a cure is strong.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her loved ones: "You know that I have developed metastases in many organs - some are palpable, others are visible in the CT scan. My body is a map with dark spots."

But things are also looking up: "A skin metastasis on my stomach, which I felt, felt and saw getting bigger and bigger, whose growing elevation made me sweat with fear for weeks - I had the feeling that my whole body was just this piece of visible enemy - which I desperately wanted to have cut out of me - is gone. SHE'S GONE, she's really gone. I can hardly believe it. The therapy is working."

Patrice Aminati made her illness public last year. She has black skin cancer. She is sharing her treatment with the public. So far, it has caused ups and downs for the couple - at first it looked good, then suddenly the metastases in the lungs. But now things are looking up again.

"Finally there is light on the horizon, finally I have hope," Patrice writes in conclusion.

