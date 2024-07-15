The 29-year-old influencer has now announced that a large metastasis on her stomach has disappeared thanks to a new therapy. The hope of a cure is strong.
She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her loved ones: "You know that I have developed metastases in many organs - some are palpable, others are visible in the CT scan. My body is a map with dark spots."
But things are also looking up: "A skin metastasis on my stomach, which I felt, felt and saw getting bigger and bigger, whose growing elevation made me sweat with fear for weeks - I had the feeling that my whole body was just this piece of visible enemy - which I desperately wanted to have cut out of me - is gone. SHE'S GONE, she's really gone. I can hardly believe it. The therapy is working."
Patrice Aminati made her illness public last year. She has black skin cancer. She is sharing her treatment with the public. So far, it has caused ups and downs for the couple - at first it looked good, then suddenly the metastases in the lungs. But now things are looking up again.
"Finally there is light on the horizon, finally I have hope," Patrice writes in conclusion.