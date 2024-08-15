She will be featured in the 2025 Pirelli calendar: US performance artist Martine Gutierrez. Image: Alessandro Scotti/Pirelli

For years, the Pirelli calendar was the epitome of nude photography. Then the star photographers began to photograph the models differently. The 2025 calendar shows "classic sexiness" again.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you US photographer Ethan James Green wants to return to "classic sexiness" with the Pirelli 2025 calendar.

The Italian tire manufacturer's annual planner, which first appeared in 1964 with almost naked young women, has blossomed into a nude photographic work of art in recent decades.

But now Pirelli is returning to its old nudity under the motto "Refresh and Reveal". Show more

Every year, in November, fans come scratching at the Pirelli doors. Not because of their tires, but because of the famous nude calendar.

Famous models, respected and hip photographers, plus the artificial scarcity: the Pirelli annual planner has been an object of desire for 60 years.

The calendar, which first appeared in 1964 with almost naked young women, has since evolved from a rather frivolous workshop wall decoration to a nude photography work of art.

A calendar for which star photographers such as Herb Ritts, Richard Avedon and Annie Leibovitz loved to focus the lenses of their cameras.

From 2018, the top model concept was abandoned

From 2018, however, Pirelli deviated more and more from its top model concept. As a result, women from the center of society were also shown: full-figured, older, but also dressed.

Shortly afterwards, the days of Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Lopez lolling around for the calendar were completely over - at least temporarily.

But now, six years later, the Italian tire manufacturer is returning to its old nudity under the title "Refresh and Reveal". The aim is to focus more on classic sexiness in the production of the calendar.

US photographer Ethan James Green, who is shooting the next edition of the calendar, says in the Guardian that the time is ripe to photograph celebrities, i.e. women and men (!), in more daring poses again.

According to the 34-year-old, it is also about examining whether and how the #MeToo movement and social media have redefined the term "sexuality" in recent years.

"I think you know #MeToo has really forced everyone to stop and think, which is a really good thing," Green continued.

Ethan James Green: "I wanted to go back to the sexy classic"

When photographer Green was asked if he wanted to shoot the calendar, the first thing he thought was: "If I'm going to do Pirelli, I want to do Pirelli. I wanted to go back to the sexy classic, to what we have in mind when we think of Pirelli."

When he explained his photographic vision to those responsible at Pirelli, he was quickly met with approval: "They wanted exactly the same thing. It was perfect," says Green in the Guardian.

And so the 2025 Pirelli calendar once again features significantly more naked skin than in previous years' editions.

Among others, Padma Lakshmi can be seen. The US actress and TV presenter wears a thin tulle dress that exposes her breasts.

And performance artist Martine Gutierrez can also be seen, completely naked except for a piece of driftwood covering her pelvis.

