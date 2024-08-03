Prince Albert II and Charlène - a love affair with obstacles Prince Albert of Monaco with Charlène on July 1, 2011 after their civil wedding. Image: KEYSTONE Here, dad Albert gives their children a kiss in April 2016. Image: KEYSTONE A kiss before the army parade for National Day on November 19, 2014. Image: KEYSTONE With her twins Gabriella and Jacques at a church celebration in Monaco on January 27, 2020. Image: KEYSTONE Prince Albert II and Charlène - a love affair with obstacles Prince Albert of Monaco with Charlène on July 1, 2011 after their civil wedding. Image: KEYSTONE Here, dad Albert gives their children a kiss in April 2016. Image: KEYSTONE A kiss before the army parade for National Day on November 19, 2014. Image: KEYSTONE With her twins Gabriella and Jacques at a church celebration in Monaco on January 27, 2020. Image: KEYSTONE

In a new interview, Prince Albert of Monaco has revealed that his first date with Charlène in 2001 was a flop. Charlène even got into a lot of trouble afterwards.

First dates are no Sunday stroll, so a lot of tact is needed when getting to know each other. A faux pas can also ruin a first love.

That almost happened to Prince Albert II of Monaco.

In a new interview with the magazine "Paris Match ", the 66-year-old revealed that there was trouble after his first date with Charlène (46).

"I don't know if I should say it, but that evening she got into trouble because of me, because I didn't take her home on time," Albert revealed to the magazine, adding: "It's true that I got into some trouble that evening, but we won't reveal any more."

In 2001, Charlène Wittstock was a professional swimmer on the South African national team and took part in the "Mare Nostrums" swimming competition in Monaco. The first meeting between the top athlete and the Prince of Monaco took place at the pool.

Prince Albert still remembers: "First of all, I thought she was an excellent swimmer and then that she was a friendly, smiling and open person. We had a great time."

Prince Albert and Charlène: a flash of love?

Was it love at first sight? "Whether we fell in love back then", Prince Albert still doesn't know. Another meeting only took place much later.

The first official pictures of the couple were taken in 2006, when Charlène accompanied Albert to the Winter Olympics in Turin: "It was an exciting moment for me," recalls the Princess today: "Firstly, because I had never been to the Winter Olympics before ... and had hardly seen any snow until then. And the fact that I was able to share this moment with my new boyfriend was even more amazing."

Twins Gabriella and Jacques are "inseparable"

The princely couple's marriage has had its ups and downs. Prince Albert II has also spoken about this in interviews.

But their love of sport and their twins unites them.

In an interview with "Paris Match", Prince Albert also revealed how sporty the children are: "We encourage them to try several sports. They swim, do gymnastics, learn fencing, tennis and volleyball. Jacques also does taekwondo, says Albert proudly. And Charlène adds: "The two of them are partners in crime and inseparable. It's incredible to see, it's so unique. Although I think all parents of twins understand what I mean."

