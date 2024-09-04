Diana makes her son William laugh. The photo was taken in 1992. imago images/LFI

Hairdresser Richard Dalton is reminiscing with a book full of anecdotes about his relationship with Princess Diana. The focus is on Lady Di's sense of humor.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Richard Dalton, Diana's hairdresser, describes her humor and authentic personality in his book "It's All About the Hair".

He tells anecdotes about her penchant for pranks, including one involving plastic dog poo and her mother-in-law's corgi.

Despite her easy-going nature, Diana took her role as princess seriously and always showed empathy for other people. Show more

Probably no one spent more time alone with the Princess of Wales than Richard Dalton. He was her personal hairdresser and worked for Diana for a decade.

He has recorded his memories and anecdotes in a book. "It's All About the Hair - My Decade with Diana" provides a look behind the scenes of the most photographed woman in the world. Few knew her as well as Dalton.

"I saw her every day for ten years, it was fun to reminisce," the hairdresser tells People. His main aim with the book was to show Diana's sense of humor. "And what a wonderful and authentic person she was."

In the book, Dalton recalls her "great sense of humor", "her jokes were explosive". She loved to play pranks, always had a funny line on her lips. And as Dalton says, she also liked "very naughty" jokes.

"She always brought plastic vomit or plastic dog poo with her on long flights and placed it on people's seats," the hairdresser explains.

"Get this one out of here"

One anecdote in particular in the book describes Lady Di's sense of humor very well. Just as he had finished styling her hair, the princess ran into her dressing room - closely followed by a corgi. "I was stroking the dog and when Diana came in, he started licking her legs," recalls Dalton. She asked, "Whose dog is that?" - "That's your mother-in-law's new corgi." She laughed and just said, "Get him out of here, he's licking the fake tan off my legs."

Despite her easy-going, approachable personality, Diana took her position as Princess of Wales very seriously, Dalton continues.

She had a good rapport with everyone and had no trouble putting herself in their shoes. Richard Dalton hopes that his book will encourage people to treat each other with more love and understanding - "just as Diana did during her lifetime".

