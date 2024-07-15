Ralf Schumacher has made his homosexuality public and shows himself with his partner Etienne on Instagram. Getty Images

Former racing driver Ralf Schumacher is gay - the 49-year-old comes out on Instagram and shows himself arm in arm with his new love. He receives a lot of support from fans for this step - including Carmen Geiss.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay on Instagram.

The former racing driver has been together with his new love Etienne for two years.

Their picture together has received countless likes and numerous comments from users who are happy for the couple. Show more

Ralf Schumacher poses with his new partner, with whom he has been together for two years.

The former racing driver posted a picture on Instagram showing him and Etienne arm in arm. The 49-year-old comes out as gay and receives nothing but love in his comments. Various users write "That's strength. Congratulations." or "Important and right, all the best for the future together."

Ralf Schumacher shows himself with Etienne for the first time in an Instagram story. Their mutual friend Caroline Darmon congratulates them. Instagram/ralfschumacher_rsc

Schumacher wrote the following about the picture with his Etienne: "The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything." The couple gazes into the sunset. Not much is known about Ralf Schumacher's partner. According to Bild, he lives on the French Riviera and in Cape Town, South Africa.

TV star Carmen Geiss (59) also sent a picture around the world on Instagram showing her with the couple. She writes: "I've known Ralf for over 25 years and now he's finally found the love of his life. Today he has admitted his homosexuality. This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him."

Ralf Schumacher was married to Cora Schumacher for 14 years, with whom he also has a son, David.

