Lyle (l.) and Erik Menéndez listen to the judge as their verdict is announced around March 1990. AP Photo

Erik and Lyle Menéndez accuse Netflix of having portrayed them "ruinously" in the true-crime series "Monster". The streaming service promotes the narrative that men cannot be victims of sexual violence.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Erik Menéndez criticizes Netflix and the series "Monster" for not truthfully portraying the abuse he and his brother suffered.

His wife Tammy published his statement in which he describes the portrayal of his brother Lyle as a caricature based on lies.

Erik accuses series creator Ryan Murphy of undermining decades of efforts to address childhood trauma and promoting false stereotypes about sexual abuse against men. Show more

Erik Menéndez reports from prison via his wife and accuses Netflix of promoting harmful stereotypes.

The streaming service recently released the second season of "Monster", which now revolves around the brothers Erik and Lyle Menéndez. They were convicted of the murder of their parents Jose and Kitty in August 1989. In the first season, the series dealt with Jeffrey Dahmer.

Erik Menéndez criticizes Netflix for not portraying the abuse of their childhood truthfully. Erik's statement was published on X by his wife Tammy Menéndez.

In it, she writes on behalf of her husband: "I had hoped that we would finally get away from the lies and the ruinous portrayal of my brother Lyle. They have created a caricature of Lyle that has been cobbled together from terrible lies."

The maker, Ryan Murphy, could not be working so "naively and inaccurately" without having "begrudging intentions".

The core of Erik Menéndez's statement lies in the depiction of sexual violence against men. Even during the trial in the murder case, it was not believed that men could be abused in this way - that they experienced sexual attacks differently to women.

Emotionally and sexually abused

Ryan Murphy's series shatters decades of work trying to better explain childhood trauma: "It's so demoralizing to see a powerful man undermine great progress in trauma research just like that."

"Monster" sheds light on the murder of Jose and Kitty Menéndez, who were killed by their sons Erik and Lyle. Allegedly so that they could lead a life of luxury from their inheritance. The brothers were 18 and 21 years old at the time of the crime. They were arrested a year after the murders - the trial was televised in 1993. The brothers' defense relied heavily on the emotional and sexual abuse they had suffered at the hands of their parents throughout their lives.

They are still in prison in the US city of San Diego.

More from the Entertainment section