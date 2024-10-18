Elena Miras was actually supposed to live in the "Promi Big Brother" container with her ex-boyfriend Mike Heiter and his new girlfriend. Drama and tears were inevitable. But now things are different.
As Sat.1 announced in a short press release, the Swiss woman has to leave the reality TV show.
Sat.1 on alert
She had already packed her bags on Friday morning. Miras had to be examined and treated by an emergency doctor during the show. According to the broadcaster, she is now doing well - but it cannot justify letting her "return to the container".
This means that her appearance on the German format is already over, and the residents of the Sat.1 show have already been informed. The emergency doctor arrived at the container at 10 a.m. - the broadcaster has not released any further details about Elena Miras' health. However, the situation is now being closely monitored.