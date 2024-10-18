On "Promi Big Brother", Elena Miras talks about her war of the roses and the illness that forced her to withdraw. Joyn

Swiss reality star Elena Miras has to leave "Promi Big Brother". According to Sat.1, her health is not good - an emergency doctor had to be called.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elena Miras had to leave "Promi Big Brother" due to health problems and was examined by an emergency doctor.

Sat.1 stated that Miras' health was stable, but that she would not be able to return to the show.

No further details on her health have been released and the channel is continuing to monitor the situation. Show more

Elena Miras was actually supposed to live in the "Promi Big Brother" container with her ex-boyfriend Mike Heiter and his new girlfriend. Drama and tears were inevitable. But now things are different.

As Sat.1 announced in a short press release, the Swiss woman has to leave the reality TV show.

Sat.1 on alert

She had already packed her bags on Friday morning. Miras had to be examined and treated by an emergency doctor during the show. According to the broadcaster, she is now doing well - but it cannot justify letting her "return to the container".

This means that her appearance on the German format is already over, and the residents of the Sat.1 show have already been informed. The emergency doctor arrived at the container at 10 a.m. - the broadcaster has not released any further details about Elena Miras' health. However, the situation is now being closely monitored.

