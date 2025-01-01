"Better Man" tells the story of pop star Robbie Williams. Director Michael Gracey makes a bold, creative decision. The result is a biopic that steps out of line. Just like Robbie.

Adrian Kammer

A digitally animated monkey takes on the role of the pop star.

The film follows the young Robert Peter Williams, who dreams of fame, achieves it and falls for drugs. Show more

With "Better Man", Robbie Williams wants to remind us of his golden days and tell us how his rise to pop stardom came about. However, his character is not played by an actor in the film, but by a computer-generated chimpanzee.

Australian director Michael Gracey came up with the idea and the pop star was delighted. Even before the movie begins, the two appear on the screen and explain their decision. Robbie Williams has always seen himself as a little more primitive than the others. Moreover, he had often felt like a circus monkey during his career.

It all began in a working-class neighborhood in the English city of Stoke-on-Trent. Little Robert idolizes his father, who is never at home because he is chasing his dream of becoming a great showman - without success. Unlike his son. Robbie Williams is cast for the boy band "Take That". What happens afterwards is well known.

Between self-criticism and self-pity

You should definitely watch the movie in the original English version. Robbie Williams tells his story himself and in his very own way. There is no room for modesty. Right at the beginning, he describes himself as "one of the biggest pop stars in the world". However, there is always a good dose of self-irony.

It is only thanks to this self-irony that this egocentric man manages to retain a certain sympathy throughout the film, even though he sooner or later offends everyone close to him. Robbie makes no secret of this. He will do anything for fame and recognition. The character constantly oscillates between self-criticism and self-pity, self-hatred and self-absorption.

Visually sophisticated musical interludes

The musical interludes were staged in a furious manner, but never overload the film. Elaborate special effects harmoniously visualize the singer's self-perception. One scene during a concert in which several Robbies compete against each other is particularly impressive.

You can see in the video how differently you experience "Better Man" as a fan or non-fan of Robbie Williams.

"Better Man" opens in cinemas on January 1.

