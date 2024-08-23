Hollywood star Robert De Niro jumped from a boat into the sea on his 81st birthday. But his jump went wrong and he ended up splashing his back into the water.

Stéphanie Süess

A few days ago, Hollywood star Robert De Niro celebrated his 81st birthday. De Niro spent his day at sea and dared to jump into the water.

The daring jump literally fell into the water - the birthday boy hit the surface of the water from a height of nine meters with his back. His daughter filmed the action.

Fortunately, nothing happened to the Hollywood star and he remained unharmed.

