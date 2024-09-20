Roger Federer is enjoying his new life as a tennis pensioner. Christophe Gateau/dpa

Roger Federer has found a new hobby as a tennis pensioner: He now goes golfing. And finds other pensioners like Andy Murray who are also enthusiastic about the sport.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you After retiring, Roger Federer has discovered new hobbies such as golf and diving, which he enjoys with his family.

Despite his retirement, Federer still feels the urge to return to the tennis court, as he confessed at the Laver Cup in Berlin.

Federer's everyday life is characterized by travel and shared experiences with his family, such as sightseeing in Berlin. Show more

Tennis legend Roger Federer has found many new hobbies in the two years since his career ended. "I've started playing golf. Now I have to see how I can keep at it. My children have also started, as has my wife. We're all at the same level at the same time," the former world number one told the German Press Agency on the sidelines of the Laver Cup in Berlin.

Federer's former long-term rival and good friend Rafael Nadal and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz also regularly pick up the putter. "I still have to practise a bit to be able to keep up. But Andy Murray has also started now. He's already told me we have to go and play," said Federer.

Sightseeing in Berlin

The Swiss ended his active career in 2022 at the Laver Cup, which he co-initiated. "It still feels like I ended my career five seconds ago. When I'm here on the court, I'd love to pick up the racket and start playing straight away," admitted the 43-year-old.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will not be bored in his new everyday life. "I've also started diving. I have a lot of time to go on really cool trips with my family and I'm traveling a lot," said Federer. The tennis icon also wants to use the days in Berlin for "a bit of sightseeing".

