Tennis legend Roger Federer has found many new hobbies in the two years since his career ended. "I've started playing golf. Now I have to see how I can keep at it. My children have also started, as has my wife. We're all at the same level at the same time," the former world number one told the German Press Agency on the sidelines of the Laver Cup in Berlin.
Federer's former long-term rival and good friend Rafael Nadal and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz also regularly pick up the putter. "I still have to practise a bit to be able to keep up. But Andy Murray has also started now. He's already told me we have to go and play," said Federer.
The Swiss ended his active career in 2022 at the Laver Cup, which he co-initiated. "It still feels like I ended my career five seconds ago. When I'm here on the court, I'd love to pick up the racket and start playing straight away," admitted the 43-year-old.
However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will not be bored in his new everyday life. "I've also started diving. I have a lot of time to go on really cool trips with my family and I'm traveling a lot," said Federer. The tennis icon also wants to use the days in Berlin for "a bit of sightseeing".