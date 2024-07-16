Samuel Murray shows on his Tiktok account how he travels from England to Australia by bike. He arrived in Switzerland on June 17 and was promptly robbed in Basel.
In the video, he says he has just been robbed "in the safest country on his trip". Early in the morning, he headed towards the city center, not really looking which way he was going.
Sam encounters several individuals with suitcases, as he describes, and as he passes them, he is grabbed by the T-shirt. "Then I was suddenly surrounded by three or four guys who were taller than me. They forced me to buy a few things from them." Smuzzo - as Sam is called in Tiktok - is then forced into a kiosk by the culprits, where he pays for their cigarettes.
Sam: "I could have fought, I could have run away, but I didn't want to take the risk for 20 francs."