Tiktoker Samuel Murray is traveling from the UK to Australia on his bike. During a stopover in Basel, the Brit was robbed by four thieves.

Samuel Murray shows on his Tiktok account how he travels from England to Australia by bike. He arrived in Switzerland on June 17 and was promptly robbed in Basel.

In the video, he says he has just been robbed "in the safest country on his trip". Early in the morning, he headed towards the city center, not really looking which way he was going.

Sam encounters several individuals with suitcases, as he describes, and as he passes them, he is grabbed by the T-shirt. "Then I was suddenly surrounded by three or four guys who were taller than me. They forced me to buy a few things from them." Smuzzo - as Sam is called in Tiktok - is then forced into a kiosk by the culprits, where he pays for their cigarettes.

Sam: "I could have fought, I could have run away, but I didn't want to take the risk for 20 francs."

The safest countries in the world

Sam said he was robbed in the "safest country on his trip". According to the comparison portal "HelloSafe", Switzerland is the fourth safest country in the world.

In the top three places are Iceland, Singapore and Denmark, while the least safe countries are Colombia, the Philippines and Mexico.

Fortunately, the Tiktoker got off lightly - he will now probably pay more attention to where exactly he is traveling in his future destinations.

