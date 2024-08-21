In a new podcast, author and actor Samuel Koch (36) talks to guests about crises in life. The podcast "Ansprechbar" and an Instagram channel will be launched on September 1, as announced by the Evangelical Church in the Rhineland.
The focus is on questions such as: What helps me to live with an illness? What supports me when I am sad? How can I rethink when everything is suddenly different? In the podcast, the guests talk about happiness, fear, love, grief, friendship and support. "Ansprechbar" is an offer from the Protestant church and is reportedly released with new episodes on the first Sunday of every month.
Suddenly everything is different
Host and presenter Koch has experienced for himself how life can change from one second to the next. In 2010, as a 23-year-old, he had an accident on the TV show "Wetten, dass...?" and has been paraplegic ever since. "For years I had to answer questions, now I'm looking forward to asking questions," said Koch according to the press release. Koch, who is in a wheelchair, is a film and theater actor, author and speaker. He is moving from the Nationaltheater Mannheim to the Münchner Kammerspiele for the new season.