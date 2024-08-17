Sandy Meyer-Wölden is moving back in with Oliver Pocher in Cologne - with their three children. (archive picture) bild: dpa

Once married, they now share a podcast and friendship - and will soon be living in the same place again. Sandy Meyer-Wölden is moving to Oliver Pocher in Cologne.

Oliver Pocher and his ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden are probably living together again in Cologne.

Their three children will be moving to Cologne with them after the summer.

But it is said to be only a temporary stay. Show more

Comedian Oliver Pocher and his ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden say they are living together again in Cologne. The two talk about this in the latest episode of their podcast "Die Pochers! Freshly recycled". "We're officially back in Germany," says Meyer-Wölden (41) in the podcast.

"The children and I have decided, after a big family meeting - where Oli is also part of it - that we are officially coming back to Cologne," says Meyer-Wölden. Several media outlets had previously reported.

Addressing Pocher (46), Meyer-Wölden said: "Who would have thought that you would have managed to get me to move back to Cologne?" The two were together from 2009 to 2013 and were also married; they have a daughter and twin sons. They are now friends and work together.

Both Meyer-Wölden and Pocher also have children from other marriages. Their three children will be moving to Cologne with them after the summer. Meyer-Wölden's two younger children will remain in the USA for the time being.

For now, Meyer-Wölden and her children will be staying with Pocher. "Yes, that's also the case for now, because it's a bit more difficult to find somewhere to go straight away," says Pocher. "But that's totally fine, because the house here is big enough, to be honest."

