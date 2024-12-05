Princess Estelle of Sweden had an unpleasant Advent surprise when a man dressed as Santa Claus was arrested in front of her in 2020.
The scene of the incident was Haga Castle near Stockholm, where the then eight-year-old princess lives with her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, and her brother Prince Oscar, who is four years younger.
The two presenters Titti Schultz and Ebba Kleberg von Sydow discuss this unusual Christmas story in the latest episode of their podcast "Monarkerna".
Bodyguards arrested Santa Claus
Victoria and her husband wanted to make their two children happy in the run-up to Christmas. So they called Santa Claus to the castle.
Unfortunately, the royal couple had forgotten to inform the security service about the visit in advance.
And so it came as it had to: the bodyguards arrested the man in the Santa Claus costume at the entrance to Haga Castle - right in front of Princess Estelle.