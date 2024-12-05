Because Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel did not report the visit of Santa Claus to their palace to the security service in 2020, the man was arrested. (Archipicture) Image: IMAGO/TT

Estelle of Sweden will probably never forget this St. Nicholas Day. Four years ago, the then eight-year-old princess had to watch as Santa Claus was arrested on her doorstep.

Estelle of Sweden will remember Advent 2020 for the rest of her life.

Her parents wanted to make the then eight-year-old princess and her brother Oscar, who was four years younger, happy. So they called Santa Claus to Haga Castle, where the royal family lives.

The only problem was that Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel had forgotten to inform the security service about the visit in advance.

And so it came as it had to: the bodyguards arrested the man at the entrance to the castle. Show more

Princess Estelle of Sweden had an unpleasant Advent surprise when a man dressed as Santa Claus was arrested in front of her in 2020.

The scene of the incident was Haga Castle near Stockholm, where the then eight-year-old princess lives with her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, and her brother Prince Oscar, who is four years younger.

The two presenters Titti Schultz and Ebba Kleberg von Sydow discuss this unusual Christmas story in the latest episode of their podcast "Monarkerna".

Bodyguards arrested Santa Claus

Victoria and her husband wanted to make their two children happy in the run-up to Christmas. So they called Santa Claus to the castle.

Unfortunately, the royal couple had forgotten to inform the security service about the visit in advance.

And so it came as it had to: the bodyguards arrested the man in the Santa Claus costume at the entrance to Haga Castle - right in front of Princess Estelle.

She was already standing at the window full of anticipation so that she could receive the announced visit as quickly as possible.

The incident was previously unknown to the public

The pre-Christmas detention at Haga Castle had not been made public until now. However, the Swedish newspaper "Expressen" reported on an incident at Haga Castle in December 2020.

"There was some kind of incident at the gates, but there was no break-in. That is a matter for the police," said Margareta Thorgren, press officer for the Swedish royal family, at the time.

When asked by the newspaper whether anyone from the royal family had been on site, Thorgren only said: "As you probably know, a lot of work is done from home."

