Burj Khalifa, Jeddah Tower, Rise Tower Saudis put the world's tallest buildings in the shade

Christian Thumshirn

14.8.2024

With a height of 1007 meters, the Jeddah Tower will even tower over the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. But the Saudis are already planning a gigaproject that will put all previous skyscrapers in the shade.

14.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A number of gigantic construction projects are currently underway in Saudi Arabia.
  • In addition to the Jeddah Tower in the coastal city of Jeddah, which is due to be completed by 2030, the Saudis are planning another skyscraper in their capital Riyadh.
  • So far, the tallest building in the world is in Dubai. Watch the video to find out when this will change and what the new mega skyscrapers will look like.
Show more

The tallest building in the world still stands in Dubai: the Burj Khalifa, which was completed in 2010 at a height of 828 meters.

But it will probably soon be replaced by the neo-futuristic Jeddah Tower, which is currently under construction in Saudi Arabia.

A skyscraper with a height of 2000 meters?

But that's not all: in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, a building more than twice as tall is to be built near the international airport in the north of the city.

In the video, blue News shows you just how spectacular these new mega skyscrapers will look.

