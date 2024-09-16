On Monday night in Los Angeles, the winners in the two dozen or so most important categories of the 2024 Emmy Awards were honored. blue News summarizes for you.

Every year, the Emmy Awards recognize series, mini-series and television productions that have generated global hype.

Unsurprisingly, the big winners of the evening were "The Bear" and "Shogun".

The most important television award in the world was hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Eugene, known from "American Pie", and his son Dan Levy.

The stars and creators of "Schitt's Creek" were the first ever father-son duo to provide a diverse show and only went over eight minutes. As awards shows go, not a bad one.

As expected, "The Bear" and "Shogun" dominated this year's Emmy Awards. With eleven Emmy Awards, "The Bear" achieved a new one, breaking its own record of ten wins from last year.

A non-English-language series wins for the first time

However, the prize for best comedy series surprisingly went to "Hacks". The award for best drama series went to "Shogun".

With this award, the series about feudal Japan goes down in Emmy history as the first predominantly non-English-language series and sets a new record with 18 gold trophies - 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys last week and four more during the awards ceremony.

Hiroyuki Sanada is the first Japanese actor to win the Emmy for Best Drama Actor, and Anna Sawai becomes the first Asian actress to win the Emmy for Best Drama Actress. Her outstanding performance leaves no doubt that even greater success awaits her.

Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the second season of "The Bear". It is the second year in a row that he has won this award. Watch his acceptance speech in the video:

Actor from "Reindeer Baby" walks away with the award

The big winner of the evening, however, was Richard Gadd. The Scottish actor from "Reindeer Baby" was able to accept three Emmy Awards on stage. Actress Jessica Gunning also took home an Emmy for her performance in the series.

Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays Tina in "The Bear", surprisingly won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, beating Meryl Streep, Hannah Einbinder and Carol Burnett. She is the first Latina in this category. Her acceptance speech caused a sensation when the microphone automatically lowered (in the video).

Jean Smart received an Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Hacks" and was celebrated with a standing ovation. This is the sixth Emmy for the US actress.

Jodie Foster wins an Emmy for the first time

Jodie Foster was also able to accept an Emmy trophy for the first time in her long career. Foster plays the lead role in the fourth season of "True Detective: Night Country".

The series aims to put the Inuits in the spotlight. It was a magical experience for Foster. Visibly moved, Foster said in her acceptance speech: "They just told us their stories and made us listen." It was love and when you feel that, something amazing happens. "It's wonderful and it's older than this place," Foster continued.

Side blow against Trump fans

While Taylor Swift celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' big win with Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, Selena Gomez humorously included the term "childless cat ladies" in her speech at the 76th Emmy Awards.

Just a few days earlier, Swift had used the term self-deprecatingly in her support for Kamala Harris.

Gomez joked in the presence of her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short: "I'm honored to be working with two men who are so far from childless cat ladies."

Did you miss the awards show?

