Guitarist Jake E. Lee at an Ozzy Osbourne concert in 1984. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch/Jeffrey Mayer

Jake E. Lee, a former guitarist for British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has been hit by multiple gunshots in Las Vegas. He is expected to make a full recovery.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jake E. Lee, a former guitarist for British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has been shot several times in Las Vegas.

According to the police, the attack occurred at around 2.40 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The musician was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests were initially reported.

The police stated that they were still investigating. Show more

According to the police in the US gambling metropolis, the attack on Jake E. Lee (67) occurred early on Tuesday at around 2.40 a.m. local time. The musician was taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests were initially reported. The police stated that they were still investigating.

A representative of Lee, Amanda Cagan, confirmed the gun attack. Lee was conscious. The former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist is expected to make a full recovery. "As the incident is being investigated by police, we will have no further comment. Lee and his family appreciate that their privacy is being respected at this time," it said. She added that the musician had been attacked while walking his dog.

"By the grace of God, no major organs were hit, he is fully responsive and expected to make a full recovery," the manager of Lee's rock band Red Dragon Cartel, Tim Heyne, told the AP news agency. Lee played in Osbourne's band between 1982 and 1987. He can be heard on the album "Bark at the Moon" (1983), among others.

dpa