Just one month after the birth of their daughter, Sido and Georgina Stumpf have split up. The reasons for the break-up are unclear, but Sido is now single again.

According to "Bild" , Sido and Georgina "Gia" Stumpf are said to have split up before the birth.

Fans reacted with surprise to the news and speculated about Sido's emotional state. Show more

Rapper Sido (44) has split up with Georgina "Gia" Stumpf. Just one month after the birth of their daughter.

Sido himself announced that he is single again. He spoke about his relationship status at a Christmas concert in Berlin. The musician hoarsely murmured into the microphone: "I'm single, by the way, if anyone wants to take that as an offer ..."

Sido, who became a father for the fifth time less than a month ago, now lives with his newborn daughter, as he explained on stage. The Berliner said that he is currently very busy and has to take care of the baby.

He did not reveal any further details about the separation or the current family situation. Georgina Stumpf has also not yet commented publicly on the break-up.

Sido is said to have been single again for some time

However, the "Bild" newspaper claims to have learned that the musician has not been together with his current ex-girlfriend for some time. The two are said to have broken up before the birth.

Meanwhile, Georgina is getting support from Sido's ex-wife Charlotte Würdig (46). In an Instagram video, the two women set up the Christmas tree together. Georgina Stumpf carried the baby in a sling.

"He sounds desperate"

However, the separation news comes as a surprise to fans. "That's really hard", they say in the comments. And someone writes: "He sounds desperate. Hope he finds his true happiness one day."

What the fans notice: Sido seems emotionally upset at the concert in Berlin. They ask: "Was he drunk?" During the performance of "Mit Dir", he repeatedly touches his forehead, interrupts his performance and lets the playback song play.

Public proof of love

Rumors about a new woman at Sido's side first circulated in the summer of 2022. In 2023, he and Twitch presenter Georgina Stumpf made their relationship public. At a Christmas concert the previous year, Sido brought his new love on stage during "Mit Dir". Fans reacted enthusiastically to this public proof of love.

Sido was previously married to Charlotte Würdig, with whom he has two sons. He has two more sons from a previous relationship. The separation from Charlotte Würdig was announced in March 2020.

