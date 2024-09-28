Singer Lana Del Rey (39) has married her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene - the groom works as a tour guide in Louisiana. imago

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene have tied the knot. The couple got married last week in a small ceremony at a harbor in Louisiana.

Fabian Tschamper

The wedding took place in an outdoor setting with white tents, with Del Rey wearing a lace dress and Dufrene a black suit.

The couple obtained their wedding license just three days earlier; their relationship reportedly began on a boat trip in Louisiana in 2019. Show more

She's now hitched: singer Lana Del Rey (39) and Jeremy Dufrene tied the knot this week. According to the Daily Mail, the couple only recently obtained their wedding license.

The Daily Mail also shows the paparazzi pictures of the wedding. The couple got married in a harbor in Des Allemands in the US state of Louisiana. Dufrene works there as a tour guide for alligator enthusiasts.

Allegedly a couple for some time

Lana Del Rey wears a long dress, her shoulders are made of lace - the "Young and Beautiful" singer had her hair tied back in a ponytail, complete with a blue bow. Jeremy Dufrene appeared in a black suit and white shirt. The party was held outside and in white tents on the harbor.

"People" describes the relationship between Del Rey and Dufrene as a "whirlwind romance" - the couple only got their license three days before the wedding. The two appeared together in public on September 7 in New York, where they were guests at a wedding. Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene are said to have sparked up on a boat trip in Louisiana back in 2019.

