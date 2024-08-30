Swiss contortionist Nina Burri performs at the Buskers street music festival in Bern in August 2017. Archivbild: Keystone

Contortionist Nina Burri has married for the second time. The 47-year-old said "I do" to dialect rocker Marco Desimoni in the Ried chapel in Lachen SZ, as reported by "Schweizer Illustrierte" on Friday.

Philipp Fischer

The ceremony was conducted by circus priest Adrian Bolzern. Afterwards, the wedding party celebrated in a tent at the Seefeld lido. Among the invited guests were Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin (with his arm in a sling) and his wife Caroline, as can be seen in a photo.

Her Marco is the perfect blend of masculinity and down-to-earthness, Burri told the magazine. He is honest and also very emotional. And from now on she is officially called Nina Desimoni.